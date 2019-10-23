A scholar from Prague will give a presentation on the history of Czech communities in Texas on Thursday at Schreiner University.
Martin Nekola’s presentation is titled “Small Nation in the Big Country: The History of Czech Communities,” and will be at 5 p.m. in the Junkin Ministry Center. The university is at 2100 Memorial Blvd.
In the late 19th century, about 350,000 Czechs immigrated to the United States. Texas became one of the primary destinations for Czech immigrants.
“In his lecture, Nekola will overview the extraordinary desire of Czech immigrants to associate as new Texans,” a university spokesman said in a press release. “These Texan Czechs founded fraternal associations, businesses, schools and churches, and published numerous periodicals, while integrating their own culture with the broader Texan culture of the period.”
Nekola is a scholar from Prague, Czech Republic. He completed his doctorate at Charles University in Prague and was a Fulbright post-doctoral fellow at Columbia University. He is the author of 300 articles and has published 12 books in the past 10 years.
For more information, contact Michael Cude, assistant professor of history, at 830-792-7402 or mcude@schreiner.edu.
