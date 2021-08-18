Economic Improvement Corporation board hears 2021-22 budget

Gilberto Salinas, executive director for the Economic Improvement Corporation address the board with the new 2021-22 budget and with 2020 census numbers. Kerrville has reached a total population of 24,278, an increase over the 2010 census of 16%.

 Roger Mathews

 

Monday’s meeting of the Economic Improvement Corp. was a short one with most of the business conducted in under 45 minutes. A presentation about the 2020 census was made to the board by Gilberto Salinas, executive director of the EIC. 

