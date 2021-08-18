Gilberto Salinas, executive director for the Economic Improvement Corporation address the board with the new 2021-22 budget and with 2020 census numbers. Kerrville has reached a total population of 24,278, an increase over the 2010 census of 16%.
Monday’s meeting of the Economic Improvement Corp. was a short one with most of the business conducted in under 45 minutes. A presentation about the 2020 census was made to the board by Gilberto Salinas, executive director of the EIC.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
