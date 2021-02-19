Many cats and dogs have been displaced by the winter storm in Kerr County, and Kerrville Pets Alive! is helping pet owners reunite with their furry family members.
KPA! is waiving pet reclaim fees during this time.
Residents who are missing pets should contact Kerr County Animal Services at 830-257-3100. The KPA! office, 414 Clay St., will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for the next several days.
“Kerr County Animal Services is also allowing owners to pick pets up Saturday, Feb. 20, beginning at 9 a.m. They are normally closed on Saturdays,” wrote Karen Guerriero of KPA! in an email update.
Any pet owners in need of pet supplies should email info@kerrvillepetsalive.com; however, the KPA! office has limited cat and dog supplies, a statement from the organization read. If anyone can donate to the shelter, it is in need of small bags of dry and canned dog, puppy, kitten and cat food; clumping cat litter; and pet house-training pads.
KPA! is a nonprofit animal welfare charity serving Kerr County. Its mission is to save homeless cats and dogs from euthanasia by providing education, resources and support.
Tax-deductible monetary donations may be made through the KPA! Facebook page or its website at kerrvillepetalive.org. Mailed donations should be sent to KPA!, 317 Sidney Baker St., Suite 400, PMB 345, Kerrville TX 78028. Walk-in donations are accepted.
