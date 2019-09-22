A 29-year-old man who gave a 16-year-old HIV in summer 2018 through sexual contact was in the county jail Sunday pending transfer to state jail.
In a rare case, prosecutors successfully classified HIV as a deadly weapon for the purposes of enhancing the sexual assault charge against Christopher Robert Sandefur.
Sandefur was arrested on Feb. 21 after the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office accused him of sexual assaulting a minor. In a case of “statutory rape” — in which there might be the appearance of consent, but not the ability, due to the age of one party — Sandefur appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson in August and pleaded guilty to seven felony counts of violating sex offender registration requirements, as well as aggravated assault of a child with a deadly weapon.
On Sept. 17, Emerson sentenced Sandefur to 10 years deferred adjudication probation for the sexual assault charge and six months in state jail on the sex offender violations. Emerson also ordered Sandefur to complete a sex offender treatment program and to have no contact with the victim.
Sandefur also was fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs of about $1,000 and attorney fees of $1,814.
Sandefur’s was charged with the sex offender violations because he hadn’t reported his internet dating and social media profiles and hadn’t reported changes of address. According to court records, Sandefur had been using Eharmoney, Twitter, Grindr, Kik, Meetme, Snapchat and Instagram.
Sandefur already was a registered sex offender in 2016 due to a previous adjudication on the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to an indictment.
