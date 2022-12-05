Kittens, cats, puppies and dogs benefit from the pet food drive at the Kerr County Courthouse, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, sponsored by Kerrville Pets Alive! Along with canned and bagged food, cash donations and play toys will also be accepted. All food collected will be issued to those in need during the month of December at the KPA! office, 414 Clay St.
Kerrville Pets Alive! will host its annual “Fill the Bowls” pet food drive Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, at the Kerr County courthouse, 700 Main St. Food that is collected will be distributed throughout the month of December from the nonprofit’s office at 414 Clay St.
New canned and bagged kitten, cat, puppy and dog food, along with cat litter, will be accepted at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. New pet toys and monetary donations are also welcome.
