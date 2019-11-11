The National Weather Service is warning people to bundle up tonight and on Tuesday night as an arctic blast of cold air moves through the Hill Country later this afternoon.
In fact, the Weather Service says we could even see a chance of freezing rain or sleet on Tuesday morning as the storm system moves through the area.
“Gusty winds and freezing temperatures behind the front will combine to produce wind chills in the teens and twenties across most of the region Monday night and Tuesday morning,” forecasters wrote in an email on Sunday night.
Local weather forecaster Cary Burgess concurs with the forecast.
“I anticipate a very cold Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies early on,” Burgess wrote in his forecast. “Skies may become partly cloudy as the day progresses. Highs will range from 40 to 45 degrees, but I would not be surprised to find us in the 30s all day long if skies remain cloudy. North winds remain gusty during the morning becoming light during the afternoon hours.”
The weather system is associated with a blast of frigid Arctic air that will sweep across the Plains and into Texas before moving eastward.
“It will feel more like the middle of January for the beginning of the week, with numerous record-low temperatures likely from Texas to the Great Lakes,’’ National Weather Service forecasters wrote.
“By Monday evening, the front is expected to reach northern Mexico and the Appalachians with an abrupt drop in temperatures behind it, leading to some impressive 24-hour temperature changes on the order of 30 to 40+ degrees possible! It will feel more like the middle of January for the beginning of the week, with numerous record low temperatures likely from Texas to the Great Lakes.”
Weather forecasters said the winds will start around noon and could hit with gusts of 25-30 mph over several hours this afternoon. The Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the region.
“The winds could pose issues for any outdoor Veterans Day activities planned later in the day on Monday,” forecasters said. “The winds will also combine with the cold temperatures to produce wind chill values in the teens and 20s Monday night through Tuesday morning.”
Today’s high is expected to be 67 degrees, but that could drop rapidly throughout the day and the low is expected to be 29 degrees.
