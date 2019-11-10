Kerrville police are trying to find out who stole a woman’s purse and used her credit cards without her consent.
On Tuesday, an officer responded to an address in the 900 block of Swigert Street to meet a resident in the area who had found identifying documents in the street. Police took possession of the documents and located their owner, who said her purse, containing the identification and other items, including her credit cards, had been stolen while she was in a business in the 300 block of Sidney Baker Street South, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman.
The woman told police she checked her bank account and found her cards had been used at two area businesses.
Lamb said the department’s criminal investigation unit is handling the case.
