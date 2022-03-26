The brush fire first reported Saturday afternoon between Comfort and Center Point was "under control" and 50% contained as of that evening, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.
"At present there are 80 personnel and 35 firefighting assets on scene," reads a KCSO statement released shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. "We have received assistance from the Texas Forest Service with two bulldozers and helicopter. Three privately-owned bulldozers are also assisting. The Red Cross is providing food support, and no evacuations have been ordered at this time."
The fire led to the destruction of a barn, a well pump house and two stock trailers, according to KCSO.
"This is still an active scene and we urge the public to stay clear of the area as we continue emergency operations alongside our local fire departments and other staff," reads the KCSO statement.
The fire was said to be affecting about 40 acres in the vicinity of Sakewitz Road and Wilson Creek Road, according to a 2 p.m. statement from the Kerrville Police Department.
