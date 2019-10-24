The Kerrville City Council voted unanimously to approve refinancing $2.435 million in debt during a meeting on Tuesday.
“We’re not adding any principle, we’re not extending the maturity date, we’re just simply saving money,” said council member Kim Clarkson.
A $3.5 million bond issued in 2011 paid for a portion of the Kerrville River Trail. Some of that has been paid off, leaving $2.435 million.
The city is allowed to refinance the debt in 2020.
Refinancing the bond involves reissuing the remaining debt with a new agreement that has better terms — in this case, lower interest rates — said the city’s chief financial officer, Amy Dozier. The new terms will allow the city to save somewhere between $77,000 and $111,000.
The local economic improvement corporation pays off the debt using sales tax revenue.
The new terms do not change the time frame it will take to pay off the debt.
The final payment will be in 2031.
