A 50-year-old Kerrville woman was in the county jail Wednesday on accusations of driving while intoxicated for the second time in four months.
County records indicate Sydney Rochelle Handy was booked Tuesday by a Kerrville Police Department officer. Handy was convicted of DWI last September and sentenced to pay fines and fees of about $2,700.
She was released Wednesday on a $1,500 bond.
