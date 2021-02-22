Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly signed a proclamation about noon on Monday, declaring the county in a “Local State of Disaster” due to the severe and damaging winter weather experienced last week in the Texas Hill Country. The move puts local residents and business owners one step closer to receiving federal funds to repair and recover from damages caused during the extreme winter storm.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a statewide disaster declaration before the winter weather event on Feb. 12, and requested both public and individual assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved 77 counties for both public and individual assistance; however, Kerr County was only approved for public assistance at the time, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas said.
FEMA defines individual assistance as money given directly to residents who “sustained losses due to disaster” to help them repair and recover, while public assistance is provided to repair or replace infrastructure damaged or destroyed by disaster, Thomas explained.
“Since Kerr County has already been included in the disaster declaration for public assistance, we have been given a tool that will greatly help local emergency management, as well as state and federal government, to determine the scope of the damage,” Thomas said.
RESIDENTS & BUSINESS OWNERS
“Myself, and other county officials, ask that all Kerr County residents who have damage to their homes or businesses as a result of the storm to access and report that damage,” Kelly said.
To report damages caused by the storm, visit https://arcg.is/uOrOb.
“Information that our local people list at this survey site will not only let emergency management know where damages are located in our county, but also it will help get Kerr County included in the disaster declaration for individual assistance,” Kelly said.
Decisions on adding counties are made by FEMA once enough data shows the local jurisdiction (and the state) is unable to recover without federal assistance, Thomas said. Once FEMA makes a decision, residents will be notified of the website and phone number they should use to register with FEMA.
Any individual assistance declaration will make Kerr County residents eligible for federal funds to assist in repairs or recovery of storm-caused damages to their homes and businesses.
County residents can be added for individual disaster relief by FEMA if they provide enough data through the Self-Reporting Damage Survey online, Thomas added.
“It is imperative that, if you have damage to your home or business, you complete the survey and get that information in the database so that homeowners and businesses in our area can access federal assistance to have their homes and/or businesses repaired,” Thomas said.
FARMERS & RANCHERS
Any farmers or ranchers in Kerr County who may have lost crops or livestock due to the storm, can apply for separate federal assistance programs available to them, Thomas said.
Those who experienced losses should contact Angela Fiedler at the Texas AgriLife Extension office at 3655 TX27 in Kerrville or call 830-257-6568.
The USDA Farm Service Agency for this area — the Kerr-Bandera County Farm Service Agency — is at 2104 Memorial Blvd., Suite 105 in Kerrville. It may be reached at 830-896-4911, extension 2.
