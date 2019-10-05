The September meeting of Hill Country Cattlewomen, held at the Lady Bird Johnson Golf Course, honored the past year’s outstanding cattlewomen for their hard work and commitment to Beef Promotion.
Teri Stone of Fredonia was recognized as The Cattlewoman of the Year for chairing both the Scholarship Committee and the Women’s Ranch Seminar and her help with AG Days. Alice Anderson of Boerne was awarded the Behind the Scenes Cattlewoman for her contributions to the Roundup Dinner and Dance, the 40th Anniversary Celebration, as well as her help with the WRS, Ag days and numerous other HCCW events. In addition to the organization’s gratitude, honoree’s received a HCCW logo necklace drop and flowers.
Outgoing President Fran Hawkins also was honored for her two-year term with many hours of service, hours of organizational efforts including oversight of meetings, Ag days, the 40th Anniversary Celebration of HCCW, The Roundup Dance and Auction, and liaison with Texas Cattlewomen. She essentially herds 69 Active Members and 36 Supportive Members to reach their educational goals for beef promotion and scholarship efforts, (no easy task). Fran was presented with a beautiful three tone gold Cattlewomen bracelet custom-made by Tres Rios in Llano.
New Officers for the upcoming, two-year term also were sworn-in. Kitty-Sue Quinn will be president, Teri Stone, 1st vice president, Deborah Van Tellingen, 2nd vice president, Alice Anderson, 3rd vice president, Paulette Keller, 4th vice president, Linda Rubino & Glenda Hart, co-recording secretaries, Carolyn Lang, treasurer, and Teri Hartmann, corresponding secretary. Appointed committee chairs are: Chaplain, Claire Honsalek, Historian, Barbara Homer, Legislation, Jeannie Ahrens, Parliamentarian, Deborah Wardlaw, Scholarship, Karen Schneider, Social Media, Lindsay Alexander, Website, Kitty Quinn, Ways & Means, Janet Zintgraff, Women’s Ranch Seminar, Lindsay Alexander and Teri Stone, Archives, Teri Hartmann, and Spring Fundraiser, Deborah van Tellingen and Executive Committee.
The new-term officers will begin next month’s meeting on Oct. 15 in Kerrville. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at Bella Vita Country Italian Restaurant, 1550 Junction Highway. Dick Winters, an officer with the Exotic Wildlife Association, will be speaking about whitetail and exotic deer, their antler growth and anthrax. Lunch will follow.
If you are interested in joining Hill Country Cattlewomen, go to its website, www.hillcountrycattlewomen.com, for an application. All are welcome and need not be ranchers, but merely residents of one of 14 counties served by the organization, and have an interest in land stewardship, beef education, scholarships for local youths.
