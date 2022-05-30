Amelia Balser is the recipient of a $5,000 Kerrville Independent School District Staff Student Scholarship from Kerrville Public School Foundation. Only children of current district employees are eligible for the scholarship. Balser will attend Texas Tech University.
Leonardo Garcia received the $2,500 Broadway Bank Scholarship, awarded by Kerrville Public School Foundation on behalf of the bank. He plans to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio and pursue a career in criminal justice.
Garret Reeh receives a $5,000 Kerrville Independent School District Staff Student Scholarship from Kerrville Public School Foundation as a child of a district employee. He will attend Baylor University as a history major.
Aryanna Hernandez was named a recipient of the Henry H. “Rique” Remschel Scholarship in the amount of $12,000. Funds were provided by an endowment from Marianne Remschel and her family to honor her husband Rique. Hernandez will attend Texas State University at Tarleton and will pursue a career in nursing.
Danielle Marks is a recipient of a $5,000 Kerrville Independent School District Staff Student Scholarship from Kerrville Public School Foundation. She will attend Texas State University, pursuing a business marketing degree.
Kendyl Turner will attend Texas A&M University and study political science with her $5,000 Kerrville Independent School District Staff Student Scholarship from Kerrville Public School Foundation.
