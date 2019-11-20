It’s official: Kerrville has another chicken restaurant.
Raising Cane’s opened its doors on Tuesday, and residents eagerly lined up to try it out.
Kerrville resident Lauren Batchelder was among the many who wanted to check out the chicken on opening day. She was a return customer to the franchise, having been impressed with the Raising Cane’s in Boerne.
Asked how it compared with Chick-fil-A’s fried fowl, said Batchelder: “I think it’s going to give them a run for their money. It’s all about the sauce.”
Kerrville-area residents have a taste for chicken; among the new restaurant’s existing competitors are Church’s Chicken, Chick-fil-A, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, Chicken Express and Golden Chick — which doesn’t even include a number of other restaurants that also offer fried chicken.
This week, the restaurant is holding a raffle.
“One lucky Caniac will win free Cane’s for a year and $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice,” states a press release from the restaurant. “Guests can enter to win using the raffle box located on the counter near the registers.”
Raising Cane’s was founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane.
Kerrville’s first Raising Cane’s will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The new restaurant marks the 154th Raising Cane’s in Texas and 474th system-wide.
“We are excited to give Caniacs in Kerrville a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said General Manager Zack Martinez in the release. “The new restaurant is in a great location, in front of the Guadalupe River.”
