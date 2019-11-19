The Kerr Economic Development Corporation is trying to help dozens of workers displaced by a recent furlough, as well as find a way to keep their company afloat.
Walt Koenig, KEDC executive director, appeared before the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation board on Monday and said the recent furlough of about 50 Kerrville workers — and possibly as many as 50 California workers — at Mooney Aircraft is “at the top of a lot of our minds lately.”
Koenig said the KEDC also is involved in talks with unnamed stakeholders to explore ways that the company can continue “in a form that is sustainable and stable.”
“The details are rather sensitive,” Koenig said.
Koenig said the KEDC is mostly in a fact-finding, due-diligence mode.
“We’re very, very … in sync with the airport board in terms of their activities, and we’re working together very, very well,” Koenig said.
Mooney’s revenue last year was less than $10 million, Koenig told the board.
“They’re nowhere near where they need to be in terms of revenue generation,” Koenig said.
Don Barnett, EIC board member, said $10 million is “about 12 planes — one plane per month.”’
In fact, Mooney sold 14 planes in 2018 with $10,684,000 in revenue from those planes, according to General Aviation Manufacturers Association, which tracks the sales of planes. Mooney has sold just two planes in the first two quarters of 2019 — accounting for about $1.3 million in revenue.
Since 2014, the company has sold 42 planes and has revenue of about $30 million from those sales. The company, which has had approximately 11 owners through the years and multiple bankruptcies, hasn’t sold more than 20 planes in a year since 2008.
The type of plane produced by Mooney aircraft is known as “the Porsche of private planes,” as it’s sleek, fast and pricey.
“Mooney is a very popular, well-known brand within a very small market,” Koenig said. “Many of these members of this community interest are high net worth individuals.”
Even so, the company has had a long history of financial troubles and ownership trouble since its arrival in Kerrville in 1953, and repeated problems with production and capitalization. There have been long stretches in the company’s history where there has been no production.
But Koenig said the company’s latest plane is probably the best product it’s ever had, and “there’s potential to make the business work, and it is salvageable.”
As for the workers, at least one has been to the KEDC headquarters on Sidney Baker Street to talk about the recent furlough and his options. Koenig indicated to board members that the KEDC is “working hard to give more options to the manufacturing workforce when these kinds of furloughs happen.”
“We just want to make sure we don’t have people leave, because we love our citizens, and we want to make sure they stay,” Koenig said after the EIC members entered closed executive session.
The board did not take action on any matters discussed in the closed session.
A representative of the KEDC will give a “brief update” to the airport board on Wednesday morning. That meeting is at 8:30 a.m. and is open to the public, although the matter may be reserved for closed executive session.
I do not agree with Walt Koenig regarding the advantages of basing a manufacturing business in Kerrville. Our labor force is inadequate and cost of living is too high. I do see a completely different reality for a local business model. Kerrville is unique in that there are high property values and a huge tax base for such a small town. Tax money piles up, and there is significant borrowing power in government. Therefore, the smart play is to grab a piece of the tax kitty. This is where the smart, aggressive businessmen are and this is where the action is. The MacDonald Companies have the proper business model and this should be the template for doing business here in Kerrville. Step 1 is retain an ultra-insider as legal counsel, then go about selecting politicians that will steer tax money and other benefits in your direction, and support these politicians by hosting meet and greets and then pay the people that attend to vote. Once your peeps are in office, the cash and opportunities start to flow. Making widgets won’t work here. It’s all about politics and inside deals, in my opinion.
