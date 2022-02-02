With 16 days left to file for one of the Kerrville City Council seats or mayor’s office, two more people have committed to run in the May 7 election. One candidate is running for mayor and one is seeking a council seat.
Vincent Voelkel is running for mayor. He is a past city council member and works with his family in their land surveying company near downtown Kerrville, Voelkel Land Surveying, which has been in business since 1972.
