A 25-year-old Mexican ex-con released to ICE authorities multiple times after being accused of being in America illegally is in the Kerr County jail again on suspicion of attempted robbery and illegal immigration.
Sergio Manuel Lugo was arrested by Ingram police on Dec. 30, 2020, on a warrant issued following accusations he committed attempted robbery on Christmas Day. More information about the alleged offense will be released when available. The charge is a felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
During a meeting this week, a representative of the Las Vegas Sands casinos argued that Texas would be a great market for casino gaming, but the state also has some of the strictest gambling laws in the country. What do you think?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.