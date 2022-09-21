Matthew Kutz, a sophomore at Schreiner University, is a member of the university’s shotgun team and a member of the USA Shooting National Team. He traveled to Croatia to compete in the World Cup on Wednesday. He hopes to qualify for the 2024 Olympic shooting team.
Schreiner University student Matthew Kutz, a sophomore from Goliad, is a member of the university shotgun team. He is also a member of the Men’s National and Junior National Team with Team USA for Olympic trap shooting.
Kutz made the USA National Shooting Team this summer and represented Team USA at the World Cup on Wednesday in Osijek, Croatia.
