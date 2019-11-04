The Native Plant Society’s November meeting will feature Matt Thurlow, of the
Riverside Nature Center, an experienced arborist, discussing and demonstrating plant pruning techniques at the nature center.
The meeting will get underway at 1:30 p.m. Nov 12 at the Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos St. Socializing will precede the meeting from 1 to 1:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.
Thurlow will discussing and demonstrating proper pruning techniques for the garden and yard.
“This is the time of year when we think of pruning our bushes and trees,” a spokesman for the Native Plant Society said in a press release. “We also frequently realize that we don’t know how to do it properly. Even those of us supporting primarily native landscapes find the need to prune branches close to our houses or rubbing on our roofs or which are dead or dying. Well, Matt Thurlow will explain the best pruning techniques and also show us how to use them.”
Thurlow has an associate’s degree from the Stockbridge School of Agriculture. He joined the Riverside Nature Center as assistant to the director of building and grounds in
2016. Prior to that, he worked in the landscape and tree care field for 13 years and then was landscape architect for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Department of Conservation and Recreation for 27 years, retiring from that position in 2015.
“We are very pleased to have Matt speaking on such a timely and useful topic,” the NPSOT spokesman said.
The purpose of the Native Plant Society of Texas is to promote conservation, research and utilization of native plant habitats of Texas through education, outreach and example.
For more information about the Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas, visit npsot.org/kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.