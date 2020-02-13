Most areas across Kerr County picked up 0.50” to 1.50” of rain Tuesday into Wednesday. A few locations may have received less than that, but all locations picked up rainfall over the past day or two.
Thursday will remain dry, but another cold front tracks across the area keeping temperatures below average for this time of the year. This should be a dry cold front. Skies should be mostly sunny during the day. Highs top out in the middle 50s. Winds become northeast at 10 to 15 mph behind the frontal boundary.
Fair skies are expected Thursday night with lows ranging from 25 to 30 degrees. This should allow for thick frost to develop across the area overnight.
Light and variable winds are in the forecast. Friday remains sunny and cool with daytime highs in the middle to upper 50s. Winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon. Temperatures warm up over the weekend with 70s in the forecast by Sunday.
Don’t give up on winter yet. Models show colder temperatures and another opportunity for chilly showers Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
