A 39-year-old Kerrville man who already had two felony assault convictions was sentenced to 10 years in prison for another violent crime.
Jacob Austin McQueen appeared before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on April 21 and pleaded guilty to head-butting a woman in the head or face last October. Pattillo sentenced McQueen to the maximum prison term allowable under the law for that offense, which was a third-degree felony. Pattillo credited 192 days to McQueen’s sentence for time spent in the county jail awaiting court hearings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.