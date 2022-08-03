Raven Lopez, mother of Arianna Lopez, a second-grade student who died two years ago when a vehicle crashed into her house, is very grateful to the employees at Franklin Clinic, 723 Hill Country Drive, who gave away free physicals for school-aged children with each donation of school supplies. Five boxes of supplies were collected, as well as cash donations of more than $300.
Several businesses participated in a school supply drive in honor of Arianna Lopez, who died two years ago when a vehicle struck her house. Her mother, Raven Lopez, is coordinating the event.
Working with the Franklin Clinic, Woodlands Jiu Jitsu and Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center, Lopez hopes to give out more than 120 backpacks loaded with supplies. Those locations have been collecting donations for more than two weeks, and the drive wraps up on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.