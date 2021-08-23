Kerrville police department seeking funds for new K-9 unit

Officer James Bowlin and his K-9 partner “Boy” on patrol in 2008. KPD has not had a K-9 unit since 2011 when Boy was retired. A new K-9 unit will cost the police department $80,000.

 Courtesy

 

The Kerrville Police Department is seeking funds for a new K-9 unit. The city has not had a K-9 officer since 2011, and having one would benefit Kerr County, according to police officials.  It would provide the police with the ability to more effectively address narcotics issues within the community, and a K-9 trained in patrol tactics gives an officer another option when conducting high risk activities, Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said.

