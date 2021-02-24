Employment opportunities at Kerrville Independent School District are available through its annual job fair announced Monday.
Openings are throughout the district and include positions for teacher, special education, administration, instructional aide, maintenance and custodial, counselor, nurse, child nutrition and bus drivers, among others.
Interviews will be scheduled by appointment only to limit the number of applicants onsite at any one time to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols. Face masks must be worn, and social distancing will be observed.
The 16th Annual Job Fair will be at Tivy High School, 3250 Loop 534 in Kerrville, on Saturday, March 6, 8-11:30 a.m. To schedule an appointment and for additional information, go online to https://www.kerrvilleisd.net/Page/8215.
