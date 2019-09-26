Pink is all around us — in the sunsets, the flowers, our clothes and rosy cheeks. At the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, an exhibit depicts the many ways pink touches our lives.
The show is called “Think Pink,” and it’s purposely just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October. As pink is representative of breast cancer awareness, everything in the show is based on the color pink.
“There’s quite a few clouds and landscapes, of course, florals and other things,” said Al Zirkel, KACC program manager. “It could be, however, the artist interpreted the theme. You’ll see the typical gamut of whatever we have, from abstract to realism and everything in between.”
Every piece in the show and the silent auction, which starts today, is created by current KACC members. This is the first time KACC has done this.
“There’s probably not a family in our membership that hasn’t been touched by cancer of some sort,” Zirkel said. “We’ve got quite a few members who have not necessarily had breast cancer but have had some form of cancer. (They) thought since the pink theme goes along with breast cancer awareness, that would be a good theme for art. That’s how the idea came about.”
One hundred percent of the proceeds from the silent auction will go to cancer research, Zirkel said. Bidding runs until the reception, which will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at the KACC, 228 Earl Garrett St.
“It’s an opportunity to see a good art show but, at the same time, show your support for a loved one, mother or daughter that maybe has gone through cancer treatment,” Zirkel said.
The exhibit will be up until Oct. 19.
