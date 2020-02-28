Lincoln the goldendoodle has his own following on Instagram, and to do that he needs to look sharp — very sharp.
For Lincoln’s owner, or dog parent, Alison Bueche she has spent plenty of time herself making the 80-pound dog look his best, and it’s no easy task.
“It’s seriously a one-to-two hour process doing it myself,” said Bueche, who works for KPUB and who is on the Board of Directors at the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Instead, she regularly takes Lincoln in for a professional grooming session at Kerrville’s Bark Avenue, which is owned by Erika Swanson. There Lincoln is treated to a pampering treatment that can run from $60 to $80. Bueche, however, says it is worth it.
“I’d pay that anyway rather than wrangle and wash a wet, 80-pound fluff ball and then dry him,” Bueche said.
Bueche, at least according to the U.S. Census Bureau, isn’t alone when it comes to spending money to ensure their pets are looking their best. A new report says Americans will spend $5.8 billion per year on services such as grooming, boarding, training and pet sitting. The Census Bureau is quick to point out that it doesn’t include food, veterinarians and other products.
In fact, the pet services industry became one of the fastest-growing sectors of employment in the U.S. after the recession.
For the last 20 years, Kerrville’s Heather Combs has been working around animals in a variety of jobs, but for the last year she’s called Bark Avenue home and she’s busier than ever.
“We’re always slammed,” Combs said. “We’re usually booked a week out.”
What makes Combs’ statement interesting is that Bark Avenue is not the only business in town when it comes to making dogs and cats look their best — there are nearly a dozen in the Census-specific category of “pet services.”
Swanson’s business is so busy that she employs Combs and two others so her shop on Cully Drive can groom 30-40 dogs per day. Swanson is following in her mother’s footsteps as a dog groomer, but she also shows dogs.
However, she will admit that in the last 10 years the pet industry has exploded, especially in Kerrville.
“This town is like a dream,” Swanson said. “The people are great, the dogs are great and a lot of people take care of their dogs.”
In Texas the number of establishments grew 32% between 2012 to 2016, but how much people spend was realized in how much these businesses were paying their employees. In 2012, pet services business had a cumulative annual payroll of $103 million, but by 2016 that had grown to $163 million — a 58% increase.
This spending on employment for groomers and pet sitters is not just here in Kerrville, but one that has seen a dramatic lift nationally.
The Census report says there are more than 100,000 pet care service businesses, this industry increased its number of establishments by more than 60% since 2007, for both employer businesses and self-employed (nonemployer) businesses.
Excluding the self-employed, the number of workers grew from 52,855 paid employees to 111,384, a 111% increase, the Census reports. In Texas, the number of employees between 2012 and 2016 jumped 45%.
After the recession, the growth in pet services’ pet employment outgrew national averages by far, according to the Census report.
Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Walt Koenig said he was surprised by the report, but said it also indicates that the economy is creating disposable income.
“These are discretionary spends,” Koenig said. “It’s a symptom of an economy that is generating a lot of discretionary income.”
Even with discretionary income levels on the rise, Swanson points out that a lot of her clients may be on fixed incomes, but caring for the dog is a priority.
“They may have to wait until the first of the month for their Social Security check, but they’re determined to take care of their dog,” said Swanson, who has lived in Kerrville for 10 years.
Combs said over the last decade she’s had steady work with grooming, but she’s also ventured out into making holistic dog biscuits, which are sold at the south Kerrville Bark Avenue, but she also credits her busy schedule to one underlying reason: “People want to take better care of their pets,” she said.
Swanson agrees with Combs and credits improved education about the care of dogs as one of the main reasons the industry has taken off.
Currently, the Census estimates that about 60 million U.S. households (nearly half of the total households) have pets and Dallas and Houston are two cities with the highest rate of pet ownership in the country.
The growth has also fueled an explosion in entrepreneurship, because the barrier to entry is lighter compared to most startup businesses.
“The pet care service industry is a haven for small businesses and may appeal to gig workers,” the Census report said.
Koenig said that’s a good thing for the local economy because the spending helps locals with their own entrepreneurial efforts. The average sales in pet care services was $393,000 — excluding expenses and from 2012 Census data.
“It’s a great way to start because you’re not facing the barrier of excessive capital costs,” Koenig said.
