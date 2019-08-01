It’s one of the biggest business-focused events of the year, but the reality Is it’s the customer who matters most.
Tonight the annual Business Expo begins its two-day run with a First Friday Wineshare & Chamber Mixer at the Kerr County Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Highway 27. The event starts at 5:15 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.
WHAT’S THE PLAN?
Well, the plan is simple: check out the cool things local businesses have to offer.
“We will be handing out tea samples and a tea list that describe our teas and their benefits,” said Layna Weber of NobiliTea.
Saturday’s Expo, which is expected to attract 145 businesses, starts at 10 a.m. back at the Kerr County Hill Country Youth Event Center. More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the event.
“It showcases the businesses that the Kerrville area has to offer and we invite everyone to come out and participate in this year’s event,” said Chamber president Walt Koenig.
CHECK IT OUT
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Kerr County Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Highway 27,
Some of the events: First Friday Wineshare & Chamber Mixer on Friday from 5:15-8 p.m. Each days activities are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.