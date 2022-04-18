The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is hosting a movie chat at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 20. Participants may check out a copy of the movie to be discussed, “Dark Waters,” and watch it independently.
On Wednesday, April 20, join staff in the library meeting room for a discussion of key points and concepts highlighted in the film. The program is free and registration is not required. Contact the library reference desk for more information.
