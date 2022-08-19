Executive Director B.K. Gamble invites everyone to come out to see the Dance Extravaganza Sunday, Aug 21 at the Doyle Center Pavillon, next to the Doyle Community Center, 701 Webster St. Several different dance types will be performed, and there will be refreshments.
The Doyle Community Center will present Dance Extravaganza from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Doyle Pavillion, 701 Webster St. The event is free and open to the public.
Different forms of dance will be presented during the show. For those who enjoy the exotic, the Hill Belly Babes, under the direction of Toni Guerrero, will perform six belly dances. A ballroom dancing couple will provide examples of their style of dancing, and there will be a demonstration of how to dance the cumbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.