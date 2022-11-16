Bio Box

STREET CLOSURES

The streets listed below are those that will be closed or partially closed for the Kerrville Holiday Lighted Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Water Street from Texas 16 to Washington Street, starting at noon

Earl Garrett Street from Water Street to Jefferson Street starting at noon

East Main Street from Westminster Street to Meadowview Lane, beginning at 3 p.m.

Clearwater Paseo from Texas 27 to East Main Street, beginning at 3 p.m.

Texas 27 eastbound lanes from Clearwater Paseo to H Street, 4-7 p.m.

Texas 27 from Texas 16 to Earl Garrett Street, beginning at 5 p.m.

Tivy Street to Texas 27, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

A Street to Texas 27, beginning at 4 p.m.

B Street to Texas 27, beginning at 4 p.m.

C Street to Texas 27, beginning at 4 p.m.

D Street to Texas 27, beginning at 4 p.m.

E Street to Texas 27, beginning at 4 p.m.

F Street to Texas 27, beginning at 4 p.m.

G Street to Texas 27, beginning at 4 p.m.

H Street to Texas 27, beginning at 4 p.m.