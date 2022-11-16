The 21st annual Holiday Lighted Parade steps off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and heralds the start of the holiday season in Kerrville. It will begin at the corner of the G Street bridge at Water Street, traveling westbound toward the downtown area. Once the parade reaches Earl Garrett Street, it will turn right, ending at the Kerr County Courthouse. Bringing up the rear of the parade will be Santa Claus on his signature fire truck.
The Holiday Lighted Parade began in 2001 and features businesses, nonprofits, youth groups, decorated automobiles and marching units. According to a press release from the city of Kerrville, the parade will have 100 entries, and all will be lit for nighttime viewing.
