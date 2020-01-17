The Kerr County Attorney’s Office may file a disorderly conduct charge following an investigation by Kerrville police into reports of an argument involving a man with a rifle.
About 11:35 a.m. Thursday, Kerrville police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of College for a disturbance, said Sgt. Chuck Bocock, KPD spokesman. “Several parties at an adjacent building had seen two males arguing at a residence in that area and one of the males had a rifle. Upon officers’ arrival, the male with the rifle had left the location.”
Police forwarded their investigation to the county attorney’s office. Disorderly conduct is a misdemeanor punishable by as much as six months in the county jail and a $2,000 fine. One of the elements of the disorderly conduct offense is when someone “displays a firearm or other deadly weapon in a public place in a manner calculated to alarm,” according to the Texas Penal Code.
