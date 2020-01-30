Woman with Harper connections serves at sea

While many people were celebrating Christmas and New Year’s with family, Sabrina Bales was among thousands serving their country far from home.
The young sailor, who has family in Harper, is an aviation boatswain’s mate assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st MEU team. The strike group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations “to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” according to a U.S. Navy public affairs office. The assault ship’s home port is Sasebo, Japan.
Bales, whose mother and grandfather live in Harper, said her deployment may end in the spring or fall. She joined the U.S. Navy four years ago. She graduated high school in Killeen, Class of 2015.
“I have two sisters and three brothers who I miss dearly,” Bales said. “I just want to say thank you to everyone at home for the support, especially my mom and dad. My dad was prior Army, granddaddy prior Marines, and (I have) a long lineage of prior Navy.”
Bales said in her free time, she enjoys camping, generally being outside and spending time with family “even if it’s only a FaceTime call.”
