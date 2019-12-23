For many women who come into the Christian Women’s Job Corps, there is one unifying element of their experience — anger.
Caitlin Hollifield felt this, but didn’t initially understand it. Lisa Olgin always knew she was angry, especially when she was abusing drugs. And Haley Lopez was determined not to be angry after the birth of her son.
“I had been angry as a kid; I saw my mother get hurt a lot,” said Olgin. “The definition of my life was abuse.”
Hollifield, Olgin and Lopez all lived lives marked by abuse and instability that led to their anger prior to arriving at The Kerr County Christian Women’s Job Corps, a nonprofit agency serving women in need by providing a hand up through education, spiritual development and practical experiences.
Anger is the most common emotion among the 440 women who have graduated from the training program over the last 20 years at the CWJC, one of over 310 sites in the U.S. with more than 80 in Texas. Women over 18 years of age qualify for the program if they live in Kerr County or surrounding area, have been receiving public assistance and/or have been without a substantial support system.
CWJC Executive Director Ann Buck said that each group of women who enter the 12-week program often has a theme, a common experience that bonds them together in sisterhood. Buck — herself a wife, mother and grandmother — is passionate about helping women move from dependency to self-sufficiency.
“Over the years, I have found that what these women go through, mainly abuses, leaves a deep-seated anger,” said Buck. “We have licensed counselors to teach anger management classes.”
It’s the range of traumatic experiences that have left these women and countless others susceptible to self medicating with drugs and alcohol, leading many into places sometimes difficult to overcome alone.
As a little girl, Caitlin Hollifield knew what was happening to her was wrong. Reading became an escape from a difficult childhood. Today, writing and illustrating children’s books is her hobby, and teaching children is her dream.
“I didn’t know how to say what was wrong as a child; there was abuse, and the communication was physical,” said Hollifield. “Now, having a voice, I have a strong sense of justice and a passion for children.”
Hollifield, a graduate of Tivy High School, was raised by her grandparents until she was 8. She lived briefly in Florida with her mother before returning to Kerrville. Working since she was 13, she lacked the skills to keep a position for very long. This past fall, she was desperate to change the course of her life and immediately applied when the grandmother of her boyfriend of seven years recommended it.
“It took a lot of healing for me to get to a place where I wasn’t angry,” said Hollifield. “Coming here made me learn not to be angry. I have healed so much I can now say, ‘Yes, this happened,’ but I can separate it from who I am now.”
Now a CWJC alumna, Hollifield will begin her dream job of working with children at the Bethany Preschool in Fredericksburg where she will continue her education in early childhood development.
For most of the women in the program, the time spent five days a week in classes taught by 96-100 volunteers at the CWJC becomes a financial hardship, some having to sleep in their car or a nearby tent. Donations made to CWJC support the student assistance fund that helps women enrolled with a variety of expenses, ranging from bills to rent and child care.
“My big dream would be a CWJC house with rooms for several women, with a house mother,” said Buck. “They could live there as they transition from the program back into daily life with the support they need.”
Olgin credits her Catholic grandmother for instilling a love of Jesus in her that she found again at the CWJC. She describes herself as “a very angry person, at war with everyone” during the years she was battling drugs and alcohol.
Serious about making changes, Olgin, who learned of the program from a CWJC alumna, did not hesitate to enroll in the 2018 fall semester of classes. The Alumnae Program actively gives back to the program through a variety of activities and ongoing encouragement, prayer and Bible study.
“I made a choice to battle my family,” said Olgin. “But I only made my life worse and dug a hole.”
After graduating, Olgin, was clean of drugs and alcohol and had learned, like the women before her, to become a devoted mother and dependable employee. She went to work as an embroider at San Saba Cap in Kerrville, where she remains more than a year later. Local businesses, organizations, and churches throughout the Hill Country have participated in the success of the CWJC training program.
“She is an indispensable member of our team,” said San Saba Cap owner Maureen Baker, who reached out to CWJC, looking to hire several women, when she found Olgin. “She is dependable, consciousness and hard working.”
Lopez, like Olgin is beloved by her employer, the CWJC, where she works as the receptionist and teaches the typing and graphic design classes. A grant from the Cailloux Foundation covers her salary. Her cheerful personality is a far cry from the anger and hate she had when she came to the CWJC as an intern in the program in 2019. Hard work is nothing new to Lopez, a single mother who worked full-time at Cracker Barrel while in classes.
“At 21, I thought about ending my life,” said Lopez. “My son is the reason I am here and, after going through all the classes, I realize it’s going to be okay and I am going to be free.”
All three women credit the variety of courses the CWJC offers twice a year that culminate in a cap and gown graduation, with opening their eyes to learning how to control their anger. Classes in basic life skills such as budgeting, health, job and computer skills as well as an in-depth Bible study are conducted by volunteer teachers. Critical to the success of each woman enrolled in CWJC is the support they receive through a personal mentor who serves as a friend, encourager and spiritual supporter.
These women all recognize their stories are not unique, and they share openly to help other women who might be in need of the service from the CWJC.
