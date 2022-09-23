B.K. Gamble welcomes guests to a recent event at the pavilion. This Saturday, Sept. 24 the Doyle Community Center, 110 W. Barnett Street, will host another event to teach kids how to say no to bullying and drugs. There will be music, food, skits, and 100 filled backpacks will be given out to area students.
The Doyle Community Center, in conjunction with Healthy Men Harvesting Hope, will have a backpack giveaway, along with a program about saying no to bad influences in life from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Doyle Pavilion, 701 Webster Ave.
The event will also offer free hotdogs, snow cones, music and skits. The skits will show just how easy it is to say no to certain things, according to Clifton Fifer Jr., who will emcee the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.