As the people in the U.S. react to the recent death of a man in police custody in Minnesota, Kerr County’s top law enforcement officer gave his own take on the incident and said he won’t tolerate “bad apples” in his agency — nor will he back down in the face of violent civilian unrest.
Speaking to The Kerrville Daily Times on Wednesday, Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer expressed deep concern about the death of George Floyd and the worldwide unrest that followed, pointing especially to the violence just two hours away in recent days at the state capitol. Hierholzer showed a video depicting scenes of recent unrest in Austin: a state trooper blooded from having a frozen water bottle hurled at him; another officer kicked to the ground by a civilian radical; other troopers sleeping on the ground at the capitol building; and radicals destroying a monument there and defacing buildings, among other scenes of chaos
“People have the right to protest, and should — I don’t have any problem with it, but I have a real problem with unrest and damage and destruction,” Hierholzer said.
In contrast to the sparks of anarchy that have flared as close as San Antonio, Kerr County remains a place where people can express themselves without fear of being attacked, Hierholzer indicated. He said he was proud of his community after visiting recent protests downtown and seeing two politically opposed groups treating one another with respect. He said protestors in both groups told him they were treated well and had even offered one another water.
“I think we've got a good community, and I’m glad I was fortunate enough to have this career here,” said Hierholzer, who’s served as sheriff for 20 years and has been in law enforcement for 40. “I think we’ve got a lot of good people. I think we’ve got a lot of vocal people, but that’s what our rights are.”
Hierholzer said he was troubled by the video of Floyd’s death and said the manner of restraint used by the officer over Floyd “was wrong, period.” He wondered why the officer felt he had to have his knee on Floyd’s neck so long, especially when the man already had handcuffs on.
“Being judge, jury and executioner is not my role and it’s not law enforcement’s role,” Hierholzer said. “Our role is to preserve and protect.”
Although Floyd was a very large, strong man — he worked as a bouncer — and by some accounts had been acting irrationally and resisting arrest, there are still methods of dealing with powerful, unruly suspects in a way that protects everyone involved in the encounter.
“I think that video will probably — most definitely — be used as what not to do in training scenarios,” Hierholzer said. “And for that purpose, I think some good can come out of this. I still hate to see anybody lose their life, period.”
Hierholzer said he’s proud of the fact that in his 40 years at the sheriff’s office, there has not been a single officer-involved shooting. He also requires a high level of conduct from his officers both on and off duty.
“They’re well trained and they do it right and we try to respect everybody,” Hierholzer said.
Hierholzer said Texas agencies have moved away from using deadly force in situations that don’t warrant it. He remembers, for example, when the chokehold was a valid use-of-force tactic in nonlethal situations. But it hasn’t been taught in years, he said.
“If I don’t have the right to use deadly force, then I don’t have a right to use the chokehold,” Hierholzer said.
Some of the police reforms being suggested in northern states already are implemented in Texas, Hierholzer said. His officers have had to undergo cultural diversity training for the last 15 years, and racial training already is in place as well. There also is citizens interaction training, implemented after the 2015 suicide of Sandra Bland in a Texas jail following a controversial traffic-stop encounter.
One problem with policing in some northern states, said Hierholzer, is unions, which lead to “a lot of bad cops that agencies can’t get rid of.”
“We have to be able to get rid of the bad apples, and that's what it amounts to,” Hierholzer said.
Another problem in some states is their sheriff’s offices aren’t involved as much in criminal enforcement, but in serving courts, doing civil process and running jails. In Texas, the primary role of the office of sheriff is a conservator of the peace who answers directly to voters, Hierholzer said. This can be contrasted with a law enforcement agency head appointed by an unelected city administrator, although Hierholzer spoke highly of local police departments with that sort of command structure.
Additionally, Texas sheriff’s offices can’t be hamstrung by politicians, Hierholzer indicated — something he’s seeing in states where looters and vandals are being allowed to rampage unchecked. No one can order him not to enforce the law, he said.
“Would we tolerate the damage and destruction? No, we wouldn't do that,” Hierholzer said.
No law enforcement agency in Texas can always be free of problems, and the U.S. criminal justice system is “by far from perfect,” said Hierholzer, but he wouldn’t take another country’s system ahead of America’s, from what he’s learned from talking to police from other countries.
“I’m proud to be part of ours, but it’s not perfect, just like all cops are not perfect,” Hierholzer said.
Hierholzer said just as suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty, so should officers accused of misconduct. But he said he understands that police are held to a higher standard overall.
An unfortunate side effect of the Floyd incident and the unrest is that “it’s going to make it harder for people to want to get into this profession,” Hierholzer said.
Although the sheriff’s office has a good relationship with the community and has great officers, that still doesn’t make it easy to be fully staffed, because the pay isn’t on par with larger agencies, Hierholzer said.
The sheriff’s office has two open positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.