Santa sightings have already occurred in Kerrville, and St. Nick is expected to make more appearances in the coming w
eeks.
Kris Kringle is scheduled to appear at River Hills Mall before Christmas Eve at 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, according to mall manager Debbie Robinson.
Santa Claus also is expected to appear at noon-3 p.m. Dec. 19, at Pet Supplies Plus, 305 Sidney Baker St. He’ll be there during a bake sale, and people are invited to have their pets photographed with him.
Saint Nicholas also will appear 9:30-1:30 a.m. Dec. 11, at Arcadia Live, 717 Water St. This event, tickets for which are $12 for children and $1 for guardians, will include crafts, snacks and a holiday movie.
Saint Nick will be at the Riverside Nature Center at noon-1 p.m. Dec. 11. The same day from 11 a.m. to noon, there will be a story time for children at the center and the opportunity for youngsters to make reindeer mix and pine cone bird feeders from noon to 2 p.m.
A Christmas lighted parade in Ingram will start at 6 p.m. Dec. 11, at the school administration building, 510 College St., and proceed down Ingram Loop, concluding at the Ingram City Event Park with Christmas carols, hot chocolate, cookies and a visit from Santa Claus, according to Ingram Mayor Kathy Rider.
Santa Claus also will be at The Ridge Marketplace, 13439 South Ranch Road 783, 3-6 p.m. Dec. 11, and at The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive, 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 18.
Santa sightings
Father Christmas was at Chick-fil-A on Saturday and at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library in recent days. To see a video of Claus reading a children’s story at the library on Dec. 7, visit https://bit.ly/3IzQDBN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.