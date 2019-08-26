Kerrville resident Michael Paul Lopez, 38, died Saturday morning after crashing into a tree in the 1500 block of East Main Street.
Officers from the Kerrville Police Department found Lopez unresponsive around 10 a.m. An off-duty nurse was administering CPR.
Shortly after, Kerrville EMS arrived, provided medical treatment and transported Lopez to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
Based on a witness’s statement, it appears the crash involved no other vehicles. Lopez was alone in the car.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the police department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.