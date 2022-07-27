Kerrville firefighters express their thanks to Zackery Reyna for the snacks he brought them earlier this month. Residents were asked to drop off snacks at Calvary Temple Church from June 5 to 18 for his birthday, and he distributed them to local first responders.
Courtesy
Zackery Reyna stands with Chief Deputy Cris LaLonde at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office this month after bringing snacks people gave him for his birthday for distribution to local first responders.
Courtesy
Kerrville Police Department staff show their appreciation Friday for sisters Arwen, left, and Eowyn O'Brien and Girl Scout Troop 672, which donated two cases of girl scout cookies last Friday.
Courtesy
Zackery Reyna stands with Kerrville Police Department staff after giving them a bin of grab-and-go snacks from donations he solicited for his birthday.
Two sisters made sure Kerrville police officers and firefighters were stocked up on Girl Scout cookies, and a young man donated a large bin of snacks for first responders.
“For his birthday this year, instead of asking for presents for himself, Zack (Reyna) asked friends to donate grab-and-go snacks for Kerrville first responders,” reads a July 6 Kerrville Police Department statement. “We'd like to thank everyone who supported Zack! Thank you, Zackery, we appreciate the kind support! Together, we can make a difference!”
