Two sisters made sure Kerrville police officers and firefighters were stocked up on Girl Scout cookies, and a young man donated a large bin of snacks for first responders. 

“For his birthday this year, instead of asking for presents for himself, Zack (Reyna) asked friends to donate grab-and-go snacks for Kerrville first responders,” reads a July 6 Kerrville Police Department statement. “We'd like to thank everyone who supported Zack! Thank you, Zackery, we appreciate the kind support! Together, we can make a difference!”

