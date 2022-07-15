The Dietert Center will host a seminar on elder fraud from 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 29. It is free of charge and there is no need to register in advance. The seminar will take place in The Grill at the center.
The Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St., will host Texas Department of Public Safety Captain J.C. Spillman, who will present a seminar on elder fraud. It will be from 10 to 11 a.m. July 29, in The Grill at the center.
He will share information regarding scams targeting seniors, known as elder fraud, a billion dollar business that affects people nationwide on a daily basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.