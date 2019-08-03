The dog days of summer are upon us.
A weak frontal boundary likely stays north of the area this weekend, but close enough to generate few showers and thunderstorms across the area.
Partly sunny skies are in the forecast Saturday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Monday. Rainfall is not a guarantee.
High temperatures soar into the middle 90’s. South-southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph, except locally gusty if a thunderstorm tracks across your area.
Light southeast winds continue Saturday night. Low temperatures range from 70 to 75 degrees. It will be very humid Saturday night with a few showers and thunderstorms possible.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Sunday. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue. Highs top out in the lower to middle 90’s. Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.