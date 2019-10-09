Set for this weekend, the 2019 chalk festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on Peterson Plaza in downtown Kerrville.
An estimated 95 artists will be on hand for the event, which will raise money for Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School.
Admission to the festival is free, and there will be plenty of activities for all ages — including live music, food truck vendors and free guided tours of the adjacent Schreiner Mansion.
For details, visit kerrvillechalk.org.
