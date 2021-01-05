The Tally Elementary Student Council organized a donation drive that resulted in a lot of needed supplies for the county animal shelter.
For cats, the kids raised three food and water bowls, 10 packages of treats, four kitty blankets, two bags of dry food, three cases of canned food, six packages of cat toys and two collars. For dogs, the council gathered 10 food and water bowls, eight packages of bones, four towels, three cases of canned food, one bag of dry food, three harnesses, two collars and four leashes, according to documents submitted to the Kerr County Commissioners Court, which accepted the donations this week.
