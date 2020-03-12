A 19-year-old Kerrville man has just been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child three times.
A Kerr County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Austin Joseph Willson on warrants issued following charges filed by the office of 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke. Willson has been accused of committing the three offenses on Nov. 10, 2019, according to jail records.
By state law, a child is defined as anyone younger than 17.
Willson was in the Kerr County jail as of Thursday, and it was too soon for a mugshot to be immediately available. He's being held on bonds totaling $240,000.
More information will be released when available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.