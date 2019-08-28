U.S. Rep. Chip Roy will be the guest this morning at the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce’s meeting, with the rookie congressman speaking at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Roy succeeded Rep. Lamar Smith to represent the 21st Congressional District, which includes Kerrville. Roy has already made a name for himself on border security issues and on the budget.
The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and will be held in Classroom A at the medical center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.