Texas state Rep. Andrew Murr (R-Junction) wants to get in front of as many people as he can before voters head to the polls in November to decide 10 amendments to the Texas Constitution.
On Thursday afternoon, Murr met with Kerrville-area constituents, who live in the massive 53rd District, which covers 12 counties and about 15,000-square miles of the Hill Country.
The “meet and greet,” as Murr called it, was at the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce and in the first portion of the meeting he laid out some of the challenges facing rural voters in Texas, where the state’s power now rests in the rapidly growing urban areas of Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.
Murr said one of the challenges in legislating in Texas is that 15 of the state’s most populous counties control 100 seats in the statehouse.
“So, the point that you have there is already rural Texas is only represented by 1/3 of the Texas House,” Murr said. “The end result is that it’s really important to have good working relationships with all members because inevitably somebody in Houston will have this really smashing idea and they will file a bill, think it’s great for Harris County, and you’ve got to be able to walk up to them and say:
‘You’ve got a good bill, but it’s very detrimental to the city of Kerrville, or to Bandera or to Llano. Can we re-write it so it doesn’t include us?’”
That challenge, Murr continued, will continue as the state gains population, and much of that population will reside in areas east of the Hill Country.
Murr’s main task was to go over the proposed amendments headed to voters on the November ballot. Those amendments include a change and increase in school funding, raising the threshold on how voters could approve a state income tax, and changing policy on how state and local governments deal with police dogs when they retire from service.
Murr didn’t spend a lot of time commenting on the rights and wrongs of each measure, but gave a simple overview in 30 minutes. He spent a lot of his time on the income tax question -- Proposition 4.
“This proposal would increase the threshold from a simple majority to 2/3 vote,” Murr said. “Right now for us to ever have an income tax is for the House and the Senate to pass a majority vote to send a referendum to all the people in the state to vote yes or no.”
By moving the threshold to a 2/3 majority, Murr said Texans can insulate themselves from a future tax as the state’s demographics change.
“This proposal would increase for the legislature to do that,” Murr said. “So, now you’d have to have ⅔ of the House and ⅔ of the Texas Senate say we want to have a referendum to the people to see if they want to have an income tax. It increases the hurdle of every having an income tax. I don’t foresee one in our lifetime.”
Murr said that Proposition 10, which eases the transfer rules of K9 dogs to their handlers, is a common-sense solution that needs to happen.
