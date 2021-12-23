Evie Garrett received a teddy bear when she was in the hospital six years ago, and decided to pay it forward by donating bears for children in the ER or confined to the hospital during Christmas. She raises the money herself, builds the bears and donates them to Peterson. She still carries the bear she was given when she was nine years old and in the hospital.
For the last four years, Evie Garrett has been giving a gift to children who are confined to Peterson Regional Medical Center over the Christmas holidays or make unexpected visits to the ER. She was herself a patient at Peterson and received a bear from them.
