Kelly Barker, owner of the property at 516 Florence St., answers questions about her proposed bed and breakfast Conditional Use Permit request Thursday at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The commission approved her request as well as another CUP at 1008 Tivy. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
Kerrville has two more bed and breakfast locations as of Thursday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. Conditional Use Permits for 1008 Tivy St. and 516 Florence St. were approved.
Both requests were unopposed by neighborhood residents, and both property owners were present at the meeting. The next step for the CUPs is to be approved by the Kerrville city council at the next meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 12.
