Christmas in Kerrville poem winner announced

Pam Bressler, left, Christmas in Kerrville poem winner, recites her submission, “Stars Over Kerrville,” at the Tuesday Kerrville city council meeting. Mayor Bill Blackburn stands by with the proclamation document from the city council. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
The search for the “Christmas in Kerrville” poem is over, with the three finalists posted on Facebook and voting for the winner complete. Pam Bressler of Kerrville was announced as the 2021 winner at the Kerrville city council meeting Tuesday.
