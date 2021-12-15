Christmas in Kerrville poem winner announced

Bio Box

“Stars over Kerrville.”

By Pam Bressler

On a cold, clear, starry night,

Kerrville sleeps in peace and light.

Our Guadalupe River never sleeps,

But through the Hill Country it slowly creeps.

Kayaking, canoeing, fishing and more,

Provide all ages with fun galore.

Tranquility Island glows with lights,

A community effort, Kerrville’s Holiday delight.

A vibrant music scene, theater, murals, art,

Brew pubs, history tours, and citizens with heart.

Another time, so very long ago,

Hills were dotted with sheep and snow.

A starry night proclaimed his birth,

While shepherds and kings knelt on earth.

Today, the North Star leads the way,

To the empty cross where many pray.

Kerrville was touched by God’s holy grace,

While we are blessed to live in this place