A 52-year-old Kerrville man was found guilty Wednesday of grabbing a 14-year-old boy’s private parts in 2017.
The trial of Richard Dino Gonzales Jr. began Tuesday and included testimony by people who said they witnessed the offense. The victim testified to being grabbed at a local home on July 11, 2017, and a woman said she was there and walked in on the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.