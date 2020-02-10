Come and bring a friend to the exciting monthly meeting of the Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Riverside Nature Center. We are delighted to feature Kelly Conrad Simon, Urban Biologist in the Wildlife Diversity Program of the Texas Parks and Wildlife and author of “Texas Wildscapes: Gardening for Wildlife.” Her program title is: “Native Plants for Native Wildlife”
Conrad holds a bachelor’s degree from Southwestern University (Texas) and a master’s degree from Emporia State University (Kansas). She has been with Texas Parks and Wildlife since 1995. She will discuss elements of habitat (food, shelter and water) in gardens that will attract a variety of birds, butterflies, frogs , and lizards. Her purpose is to help people bring the beauty and vitality of nature into their gardens and landscapes.
The meeting is free and open to the public, visitors are welcome. There will be door prizes and a special door prize for guests/visitors. Please join us for refreshments and socializing from 1 to 1:30 p.m.; the meeting will start at 1:30 p.m.
For more information about the Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas, please go to our web site: npsot.org/kerrville.
